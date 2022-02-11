Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

