Opium Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $3.75 million and $192,384.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

