Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.67.

ONTO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 3,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

