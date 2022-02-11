onsemi to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

ON opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

