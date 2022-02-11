onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $78.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley raised their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

