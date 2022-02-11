One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

