One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

