One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

