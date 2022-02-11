One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 681.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 748.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

