One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 45,910 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 7.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 340.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

ESGU opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

