On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Brokerages predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will announce $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.24 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $778.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 24,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,276. ON has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

