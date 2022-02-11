Omnicom Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,824 call options on the company. This is an increase of 355% compared to the typical volume of 620 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

