Omni Partners US LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Omni Partners US LLC cut its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 172,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 37.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 215,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRPB opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

