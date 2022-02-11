Omni Partners US LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,937,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,820,000.

DHCA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

