Omni Partners US LLC Acquires Shares of 38,400 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 766,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 680,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

