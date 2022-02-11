Oikos Market Capitalization Achieves $609,535.24 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $609,535.24 and $3,637.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.45 or 0.06831813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.34 or 1.00053390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

