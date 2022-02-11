OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Up 2.3%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.75 ($41.09) and last traded at €35.55 ($40.86). Approximately 9,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.75 ($39.94).
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.59. The company has a market cap of $614.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77.
About OHB (ETR:OHB)
