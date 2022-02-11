Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 96.7% in January

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,595,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after buying an additional 214,655 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 67,982 shares in the last quarter.

JRI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,029. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

