NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

