Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

