NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOV by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

