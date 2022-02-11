NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.34

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.34 and traded as high as C$13.56. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 299,630 shares traded.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.34.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

