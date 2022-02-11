Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.90. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,352,358 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.