Northland Power Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

NPI opened at C$36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.49. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.