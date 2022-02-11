North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.51 Million

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce sales of $146.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.42 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $522.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.14 million to $525.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $596.14 million, with estimates ranging from $576.42 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NOA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,440. The company has a market capitalization of $452.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

