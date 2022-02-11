Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 181,377 shares.The stock last traded at $224.12 and had previously closed at $231.00.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

