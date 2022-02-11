Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nokia reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. The company has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably. It aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. It has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset. However, supply-chain constraints and headwinds in the Mobile Networks segment in North America remain concerns. It is susceptible to intense competition and transportation capacity problems. Its international footprint exposes it to economic disruptions, which can hurt profits.”

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 592,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.