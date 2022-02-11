NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Capitalization Tops $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

