Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 13,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 1,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

