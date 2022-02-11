NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the January 15th total of 305,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,471. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

