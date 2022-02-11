Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 3,111.3% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.33. 72,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

