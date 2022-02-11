NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,659 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,695. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

