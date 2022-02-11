NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,942. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

