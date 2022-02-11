NFTLootBox (LOOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,030.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.55 or 0.07092891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.91 or 1.00053198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006539 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

