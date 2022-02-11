Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.