Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
NEXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.