Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 9.5%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 10,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 385,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

