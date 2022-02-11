New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $17.23 Average PT from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
