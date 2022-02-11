Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Shares Up 7.3%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 26,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 185,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

