Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.55.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.80. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

