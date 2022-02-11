Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $44.75 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $44,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

