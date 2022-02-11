Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $40,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

