Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,068,499 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 88.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,499 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $46,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

