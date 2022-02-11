Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $406.07. 83,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,698,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.87. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

