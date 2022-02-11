NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPTN. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

NPTN stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $823.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,003,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

