Needham & Company LLC Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $620.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.71.

ZBRA opened at $466.63 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $441.01 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.20 and a 200-day moving average of $556.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

