NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of NCR worth $72,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

