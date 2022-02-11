NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 15,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

