nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,191 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 495,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

nCino stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

