Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Navios Maritime were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NM stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

