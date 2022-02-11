Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 73,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Navigator were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Navigator by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Navigator by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $9.44 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

